Shabana Azmi Accident: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor request media to not share pictures of the actress

For the unversed, Veteran actress Shabana Azmi got injured in a car accident. Husband Javed Akhtar who was also present is unhurt.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and husband Javed Akhtar met with a car accident today. As per latest reports, the actress and driver have sustained severe injuries, however, she is stable, on the other hand, Akhtar was found unhurt. He was seen standing outside the MGM hospital where Azmi was admitted. For the unversed, the accident took place near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune-Expressway. Bollywood celebs have been taking to social media handles and praying for her speedy recovery. Amidst the same, took to her Twitter handle and requested media to not share photos of the injured actress.

She wrote, "This is a request to all our friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please don’t put up those photos. Please have some empathy and sensitivity and think how distressing this can be to their family members and loved ones.Please take it down immediately.Thank you."

On the other hand, also tweeted about the same and wrote, "To all my dear friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please do not splash their pictures all over it can be extremely distressing to their family and loved ones. This is just a humble request thank you."

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shabana has sustained a head injury and will be discharged soon. Her transfer process has already started.

