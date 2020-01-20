Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Raj Thackeray pays a visit to the veteran actress at the hospital; WATCH

On Saturday early evening, Shabana Azmi met with an accident. The senior actress was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital post it. Recently, Chairperson of MNS, Raj Thackeray visited Shabana Azmi in the hospital to check on her health update.

Recently, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar met with a car accident Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday early evening when a truck rammed into their car. Along with the driver, the senior actress was injured and was later rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel. A while later, the actress was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai where all her close ones Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and others came to visit her. A day back, the Chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray visited the hospital to meet the actress.

A video of the politician making his way to the hospital on Monday is doing rounds on social media. In the video, we get to see the MNS Chairperson get off the car and walk to the hospital to visit Shabana Azmi and take a health update of the senior actress. Javed Akhtar was also traveling with Shabana Azmi in the car when the accident took place on Saturday. However, the senior lyricist escaped any injury. The MGM hospital officials had mentioned that the actress had sustained injuries on her nose and was in a state of shock. As per the update, she was being treated at the hospital and was shifted to Mumbai later.

The police had mentioned that they are investigating the accident and also taking statements from driver and eyewitnesses. Soon after Shabana Azmi was moved to Mumbai hospital, many stars from Bollywood went to meet the family and the senior actress and to check on her health. and had tweeted and urged people and media not to share any photos from the accident as it would be a difficult time for the family. As per the latest update by Javed Akhtar to a portal, the senior actress is in the ICU and all scan reports are positive.

Sunday 19.01.2020 afternoon honourable Raj Saheb Thackeray visited Kokilaben hospital to inquire about the health of noted cine star Shabana Azmi who had recently met with road accident.@mnsadhikrut @KirtikumrShinde @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu @Lokhandwala_Bom @KDAHMumbai pic.twitter.com/RAosgcMVmp — Prashant Rane (@MNSPrashantRane) January 20, 2020

