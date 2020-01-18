Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Social media hits a new low, trolls veteran actress post her accident

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with a major car accident earlier in the evening today while she was on her way to Khandala with husband Javed Akhtar.

Earlier in the evening, Shabana Azmi met with a major car accident while travelling from Mumbai to Khandala, and also travelling along with her was husband Javed Akhtar, however, he did escape unhurt. ANI reports that a truck rammed into the car, leading to both, the driver, and Azmi sustaining major injuries. The report about Shabana Azim meeting with a major car accident has left many shaken, and while celebrities and fans have taken to social media to express their concern, and are praying for her well being, there is also a section of Twitter that does not seem to have a sense of apathy, and instead of praying has gone all out trolling the veteran for her accident.

With the extensive use of social media, everything that happens, good or bad, is subject to extensive trolling, and Shabana's accident became victim to it too. Right from saying things like Karma, As you sow so shall you reap, to writing 'RIP,' social media has fallen to a new low this time around. While it does not come as any surprise given the trolling that happens every now and then, it's inhumane to do so at such a critical situation, where it is someone's life that we are talking about.

#ShabanaAzmi DRIP (Don’t rest in peace). Pray to the god for a speedy dog like death to this traitor. @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu @FarOutAkhtar @ANI this is such a pleasant and happy news. — Amrit Purohit (@amritpurohit) January 18, 2020

#ShabanaAzmi will live.

This hate will die.

People of India will ensure that. pic.twitter.com/WtYz1BF37V — Sushovan Patra (@Psushovan) January 18, 2020

#ShabanaAzmi being taken for treatment by the same army man whom she abuses on a daily basis pic.twitter.com/q6LPTHgUrK — Truth Prevails (@Anurag4Bharat) January 18, 2020

While there are people who have taken to Twitter to troll the veteran actress, many have also expressed concern and are praying for her well being

Dear #ShabanaAzmi ji we may have different opinions on most of the issues I don't like your Views at all, But I pray for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ED0hP7dWCQ — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) January 18, 2020

Get Well Soon #ShabanaAzmi @AzmiShabana Ji Regardless of Difference of opinion and ideology, Humanity is first. — Vinu (@TheBhopaali) January 18, 2020

