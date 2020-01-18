Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Social media hits a new low, trolls veteran actress post her accident

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with a major car accident earlier in the evening today while she was on her way to Khandala with husband Javed Akhtar.
8616 reads Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 07:05 pm
Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Social media hits a new low, trolls veteran actress post her accidentShabana Azmi Car Accident: Social media hits a new low, trolls veteran actress post her accident
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Earlier in the evening, Shabana Azmi met with a major car accident while travelling from Mumbai to Khandala, and also travelling along with her was husband Javed Akhtar, however, he did escape unhurt. ANI reports that a truck rammed into the car, leading to both, the driver, and Azmi sustaining major injuries. The report about Shabana Azim meeting with a major car accident has left many shaken, and while celebrities and fans have taken to social media to express their concern, and are praying for her well being, there is also a section of Twitter that does not seem to have a sense of apathy, and instead of praying has gone all out trolling the veteran for her accident. 

With the extensive use of social media, everything that happens, good or bad, is subject to extensive trolling, and Shabana's accident became victim to it too. Right from saying things like Karma, As you sow so shall you reap, to writing 'RIP,' social media has fallen to a new low this time around. While it does not come as any surprise given the trolling that happens every now and then, it's inhumane to do so at such a critical situation, where it is someone's life that we are talking about.

While there are people who have taken to Twitter to troll the veteran actress, many have also expressed concern and are praying for her well being

(ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi stable post major accident, to be moved to Ambani hospital in the next half an hour)

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement