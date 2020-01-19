Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Truck Driver files FIR against veteran actress's driver for 'rash driving'

Shabana Azmi Car Accident: As per the latest update, an FIR against Shabana Azmi's driver. He has been accused of rash driving. The news comes hours after the actress was injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Shabana Azmi was involved in a horrific car accident on Saturday, January 18. The veteran actress was travelling to Khandala from Mumbai when her car and a truck collided on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. While Shabana is recovering from the accident, ANI reports that the truck driver who was involved in the accident has filed an FIR against the actress's driver Amlesh Kamat. The latest development reveals that the FIR accuses the driver of rash driving, which resulted in the accident.

"An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads, 'due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,'" a tweet from ANI reveals.

Shabana was travelling with her husband Javed Akhtar by her side. Soon after the car accident, Shabana was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and eventually shifted to Kokilaben Hospital. The actress suffered a head injury and sustained minor injuries to her backbone. Javed escaped with a minor injury.

As soon as Shabana was brought to Kokilaben, several Bollywood stars made their way to meet her. Javed Akhtar's children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were spotted making their way to the hospital. The Toofan actor was seen accompanied by his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shabana's niece was also seen rushing to the hospital to meet the veteran star. Anil Kapoor was also seen at the hospital.

Pinkvilla prays Shabana Azmi has a speedy recovery. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Javed Akhtar, Farhan & Shibani, Zoya, Anil Kapoor and Tabu reach hospital in Mumbai

Credits :ANI

Read More