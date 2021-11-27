Shabana Azmi complains of 'not getting any food' on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set due to Karan Johar

A film that has been one of the most anticipated ones since it was announced is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film's shoot is on currently in New Delhi and along with Alia, Ranveer, senior stars Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra also are shooting. Amid this, on Saturday morning, senior star Shabana seemed to have a complaint about not getting any food while the filmmaker was relishing his meal and she spoke to Farah Khan about it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a video in which Shabana Azmi could be seen sitting behind Karan Johar on a chair while waiting for her shot. Amid this, Karan was relishing his food. Farah asked Shabana Azmi about food and jokingly, she pretended to cry and complain about not getting any due to Karan. She told Farah, "He is eating everything, I'm not getting any food. On Karan Johar set, no food." To this, Karan is seen laughing and relishing his meal. He says, "I'm eating. I'm very happy. But more than anything else, I'm so happy...." Farah cuts him in between abruptly and says, "We're cutting, we don't want to hear you."

Take a look:

Here’s why #Shabana Ji is not getting any food on the sets of #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, all thanks to #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/HEERZKueNc — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 27, 2021

Earlier, on Friday, Karan shared a funny video in which he filed Farah relaxing amid a shoot. He also joked about her pants while Faran teased and joked with the filmmaker. Farha is working with Karan again after a while on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and both the filmmakers have been having a gala time on the sets.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a family dramedy that will star Alia and Ranveer in the lead. Recently, Alia and Ranveer took a break from the shoot and attended AP Dhillon's concert in Delhi.

