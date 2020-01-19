Shabana Azmi is conscious and 'responding well' to treatment after horrific car crash; Read Details

Vigilant responders immediately rushed the actress to a nearby hospital and eventually shifted her to a hospital in Mumbai's suburbs.

The weekend began on a tragic note for lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi and their family. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was involved in a horrific car crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Vigilant responders and husband Javed Akhtar, who was travelling in an Audi behind her, immediately rushed the actress to a nearby hospital and eventually shifted her to a hospital in Mumbai's suburbs. Images of the accident surfaced soon after and many prayed for Azmi's speedy recovery.

The actress is currently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and her immediate family is by her side. The hospital has witnessed a steady stream of celebs since she was shifted from Panvel's MGM hospital. A doctor from the same hospital informed Mumbai Mirror that Azmi suffered some minor injuries, but is currently out of danger.

Dr (Lt Gen) KR Salgotra, medical superintendent of MGM Hospital, revealed to the daily that Shabana Azmi is responding well to the treatment. The doctors also carried out multiple tests to rule out any other injuries., Dr Salgotra told MM, "We did not find any injuries to the chest or abdomen, but more tests are required to confirm there is no major injury. She was conscious and responding to treatment."

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

The impact of the accident was quite strong as the front side of the passenger's side was completely destroyed. In pictures shared by ANI, we can Shabana Azmi being rushed to the hospital. Here's hoping a speedy recovery for Shabana Azmi.

