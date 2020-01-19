Shabana Azmi is conscious and 'responding well' to treatment after horrific car crash; Read Details

Vigilant responders immediately rushed the actress to a nearby hospital and eventually shifted her to a hospital in Mumbai's suburbs.
7674 reads Mumbai
News,Shabana AzmiShabana Azmi is conscious and 'responding well' to treatment after horrific car crash; Read Details
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The weekend began on a tragic note for lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi and their family. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was involved in a horrific car crash on the Mumbai-Pune  Expressway. Vigilant responders and husband Javed Akhtar, who was travelling in an Audi behind her, immediately rushed the actress to a nearby hospital and eventually shifted her to a hospital in Mumbai's suburbs. Images of the accident surfaced soon after and many prayed for Azmi's speedy recovery. 

The actress is currently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and her immediate family is by her side. The hospital has witnessed a steady stream of celebs since she was shifted from Panvel's MGM hospital. A doctor from the same hospital informed Mumbai Mirror that Azmi suffered some minor injuries, but is currently out of danger.   

Dr (Lt Gen) KR Salgotra, medical superintendent of MGM Hospital, revealed to the daily that Shabana Azmi is responding well to the treatment. The doctors also carried out multiple tests to rule out any other injuries., Dr Salgotra told MM, "We did not find any injuries to the chest or abdomen, but more tests are required to confirm there is no major injury. She was conscious and responding to treatment." 

The impact of the accident was quite strong as the front side of the passenger's side was completely destroyed. In pictures shared by ANI, we can Shabana Azmi being rushed to the hospital. Here's hoping a speedy recovery for Shabana Azmi. 

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement