Shabana Azmi is the epitome of grace at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's rooftop Mehendi bash; PICS

It had been reported for a long time now that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be tying the knot in February. Ever since this news came out fans have been eagerly waiting to see the couple dressed as a bride and groom. Recently, Farhan had shared a picture of him with his boy gang as he hosted a bachelor party. Well, from today the wedding festivities of the two have begun. The hustle and bustle has begun and many have already reached for this gorgeous rooftop Mehendi bash. Well, we now got our hands on the pictures of Shabana Azmi and we have to admit that she looks stunning in a peach outfit.