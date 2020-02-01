Shabana Azmi gets discharged from hospital; Expresses gratitude for prayers and wishes by fans post accident

After being hospitalised for over ten days, Shabana Azmi has finally returned home and thanked her fans for their prayers and best wishes.

It’s been over ten days since Shabana Azmi met with a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It was reported that Shabana’s car had rammed into the rear of a truck near the Khalapur toll plaza. And while her SUV was severely damaged in the accident, the veteran actress and the driver too suffered injuries. They were immediately rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel and were later moved to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Ever since the news of her accident spread, several celebrities and fans were praying for her good health. And as per a recent update, Shabana has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Confirming the news, the legendary actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter and stated that she is back home. Sharing her first picture post the accident, Shabana thanked her fans and friend for their prayers and wishes. She further thanked Tina Ambani and the staff of Kokilaben Ambani hospital fir the sterling care she was provided with. “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I’m back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I’m indebted and grateful,” Shabana tweeted.

For the uninitiated, Shabana met with an accident on January 18, 2020 and suffered injuries on her face, neck, and chin. It was reported that she was sitting next to the driver’s seat. On the other hand, Shabana’s driver was also booked for rash driving post the accident.

