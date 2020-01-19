Shabana Azmi health update: She is in ICU but no serious harm done, says Javed Akhtar

Husband Javed Akhtar has shared an important health update. On Sunday, the lyricist revealed that Shabana Azmi is doing fine. Read on to know more.
Just a day after celebrating husband Javed Akhatr's 75th birthday, veteran actor and wife Shaban Azmi was involved in a horrific car crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. However, timely treatment has helped Azmi's condition to be stable as she was shifted to Mumbai Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday. Now, husband Javed Akhtar has shared an important health update. On Sunday, the lyricist  revealed that Shabana Azmi is doing fine, Bollywood Hungama reported.  

As per the portal, Javed Akhtar said, "Don’t worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done." The actress is recovering well as doctors from the Panvel hospital, where she was first rushed, had also revealed that she was responding well to the treatment. The doctors also seem to have ruled out any chest and abdomen injuries. 

On Saturday evening, Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, had said that the actor was not in danger. “She is stable and under observation." However, sources reveal that Azmi will take at least a month to completely recover. The incident took place when Azmi's car rammed into a truck while trying to overtake on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The accident left both the vehicles in bad shape. 

Meanwhile, the truck's driver has filed an FIR against Shabana’s driver Amlesh Yogendra Kamat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who took to Twitter. He wrote, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.”

