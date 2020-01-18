Shabana Azmi involved in a car accident on Mumbai Pune Expressway; sustains injuries

According to ANI, veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

In some unfortunate news, veteran actress Shabana Azmi was involved in a deadly car accident and has sustained injuries. According to ANI, the car accident happened near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Just last night, Shabana ji was celebrating her husband and legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday in Mumbai with a big bash that was filled with Bollywood celebrities. The actress was in jovial spirits as she posed with Javed ji for photos. While on her way to their Khandala home is when the accident took place.

Giving further updates, ANI reported that it was Shabana ji and her driver who got injured. While Javed Akhtar was in the car, he is safe. The car was said to have collided with a truck and currently, Shabana ji and the driver have been shifted to MGM Hospital. ANI tweeted, "Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital."

ANI also shared photos from the wreckage of the car and the truck:

Maharashtra: Actor Shabana Azmi injured in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Read More