Shabana Azmi involved in a car accident on Mumbai Pune Expressway; sustains injuries

According to ANI, veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
5358 reads Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 05:32 pm
Shabana Azmi has been shifted to MGM Hospital post the deadly car accident.Shabana Azmi has been shifted to MGM Hospital post the deadly car accident.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In some unfortunate news, veteran actress Shabana Azmi was involved in a deadly car accident and has sustained injuries. According to ANI, the car accident happened near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Just last night, Shabana ji was celebrating her husband and legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday in Mumbai with a big bash that was filled with Bollywood celebrities. The actress was in jovial spirits as she posed with Javed ji for photos. While on her way to their Khandala home is when the accident took place.

Giving further updates, ANI reported that it was Shabana ji and her driver who got injured. While Javed Akhtar was in the car, he is safe. The car was said to have collided with a truck and currently, Shabana ji and the driver have been shifted to MGM Hospital. ANI tweeted, "Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital."

ANI also shared photos from the wreckage of the car and the truck:

Credits :ANI,Viral Bhayani

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement