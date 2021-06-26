Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar 'hassi khushi' pose with Farhan Akhtar & his GF Shibani Dandekar for a perfect PIC

Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar featured in a special post shared by Shabana Azmi recently. The photo had a sweet caption that won the hearts of netizens.

Remembering the happy times recently, Shabana Azmi took to her social media handle to drop a picture-perfect photo. The senior actress blessed the Instagram feeds of her fans by sharing a photo featuring veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, son Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. While the senior star often shares throwback photos, this one seemed to have been special. It left netizens in complete awe of the picture-perfect family and the vibrant outfits added a touch of brightness to the photo.

In the photo, Shabana Azmi can be seen looking gorgeous in a mustard suit while Javed Akhtar is seen opting for a brown kurta. On the other hand, Farhan is seen sporting a rust coloured tee with white pants while Shibani is seen sporting a tie-dye top with blue jeans. The couple could be seen smiling away while posing with the senior actress and veteran lyricist. The photo was shared by Shabana Azmi on her Instagram handle with a sweet caption. She wrote, "Hassi Khushi" with a heart emoticon.

As soon as she shared the photo, comments began pouring in. Richa Chadha wrote, "Toofani, sailab , jalwa and toofan", with a heart emoticon. Fans too noticed the happy family photo and left sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Shabana ji and legendary Javed akhtar pajji good evening and ap khush rahiye aur khusiya batiye khusiya batne se badti hai and wish you all the best your great future life." Another wrote, "Beautiful. Love the colours."

Meanwhile, Shabana's last film, Sheer Qorma co-starring Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker has been winning a lot of praise globally for its concept. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Marijke de Souza. On the other hand, Farhan is gearing up for his film release Toofaan. The film stars him as a gangster who turns into a boxing champion for a girl. Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the film. It is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is all set to release on July 16 on Prime Video.

