Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar join Rakesh, Pinkie Roshan for 'lovely evening' in Khandala: We’re neighbors but..

Recently, screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actress-wife Shabana Azmi joined Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan for an evening together. The Roshans hosted a get together at their Khandala’s home. At the same time, they were also joined by some of their common friends.

Rakesh Roshan-Pinkie Roshan host Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how she and lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar spent an evening at Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan’s Khandala home. The veteran actress wrote in the caption, “Enjoying a lovely evening at Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan’s lovely home in Khandala . We are neighbours in Mumbai too, but we meet up far more often in Khandala. 2 hours away from Mumbai and it becomes a different world!” Have a look:

Many celebrities commented on the photo including Richa Chadha, who is popularly known for playing Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey. She wrote, “you all look (fire emoji).”

On the other hand, fans also took the opportunity to express their admiration for people in the frame. While one of them wrote, “Meeting up good old buddies is the best investment,” another specifically wrote for Azmi that “Your description/photo captions are also so nice. We can feel a smile In your talks.”

Advertisement

Workwise, Rakesh Roshan is currently planning to shoot for his next project Krrish 4. The last film he directed was Kaabil that starred his son Hrithik Roshan and OMG 2 actress Yami Gautam.

Shabana Azmi’s trip to Melbourne

Recently, Shabana Azmi attended the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. At the same time, the actress was in Australia for the screening of her recent release Ghoomer. One of the proud moments for Azmi was when she hoisted the tricolour as part of the Independence Day celebration at the festival.

Workwise, Shabana Azmi was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and on August 18, Ghoomer, her another film which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan was released.

ALSO READ: PIC: Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan dine and make merry in Melbourne