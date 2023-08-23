Shabana Azmi lodges police complaint regarding 'phishing' attempts under her name; see post

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is currently basking in the success of the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from her flawless acting, the kiss scene with Dharmendra in the film has become one of the most talked-about topics. Amidst rave reviews, Shabana Azmi faced an unwanted incident on August 22. She informed her fans and followers that someone has been trying to impersonate her through messages. The 72-year-old actress lodged a police complaint regarding phishing attempts under her name and also shared a message on Twitter.

Shabana Azmi lodges police complaint regarding 'phishing' attempts under her name

On August 22, Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter to update her fans and followers that someone tried to impersonate her via messages. She informed on Twitter that her team is going to lodge a police complaint regarding phishing attempts under her name.

The actress wrote, "NOTICE... It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger. Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811675. Thank you."

Speaking about the kiss scene in RRKPK which got highlighted, Shabana Azmi told PTI, "I think the maximum comments that I'm getting are like, 'Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role and you carry it out with such grace'. Grace is the word that comes up often. You're not prepared for it in any way at all... But I am like 'why is this so surprising'... An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person?"

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shabana Azmi will continue to headline Netflix India’s Dabba Cartel. She will be seen at the forefront of the show along with actress Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Both actresses are set to play two of the five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel in the thrilling women-led crime drama.

