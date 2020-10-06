Shabana Azmi opens up on unrest in Bollywood and Kangana Ranaut's 'outrageous' remarks

Calling Kangana Ranaut's attacks against the Bollywood industry 'outrageous', Shabana Azmi also stated that the actress should stick to acting.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, 70-year-old Shabana Azmi is back to work and has resumed shooting on a period series. The actress had even taken to Instagram a while ago and shared a photo of her crew all strapped up in their PPE suits. Recently, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the senior actress revealed that as part of her new series she also did some intense action scenes.

Shabana Azmi also opened up on the unrest in Bollywood that has followed after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing her thoughts on the subject, she said, "My primary identity is that of being a Hindi film industry and I am very proud of it. Unfortunately, the Hindi film industry is a sitting duck; it is easy to hurl malevolent accusations. It is a systematic campaign to divert attention rom real issues, failing economy, China border tensions, spiraling Covid cases, and farmers’ agitation by putting the spotlight on the supposed ills of the film industry."

She added, "So ‘Justice for Sushant’ has given way to ‘Weed out the Druggies' the goal post keeps changing. Instead of focusing on mental health as a serious issue in our society, it’s sensationalism at play."

When asked about 's attack on the industry, Shabana called her statements 'outrageous'. The veteran actress said, "Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting."

Shabana added that every industry has its own ills, but one cannot paint the whole lot with the same brush.

