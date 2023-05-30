Shabana Azmi opens up on her relationship with Javed Akhtar: 'We have huge fights, want to kill each other...'

Shabana Azmi, who has been entertaining the audience with her craft over the years, recently spoke about her equation with her husband Javed Akhtar. She even spilled the beans on her definition of love. In a recent interview, the veteran actress revealed that she and Javed Akhtar have 'huge fights' and want to kill each other but they also respect each other a lot.

Shabana and Javed got married in 1984 and since then they have been enjoying every bit of their relationship. The ace lyricist was earlier married to Honey Irani and they have two kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. While speaking to Filmfare recently, Shabana shared that she was never a 'romantic'. When she was asked if her definition of love has evolved over the years, she said, "I was never a romantic, to begin with. I find that young girls, maybe today it has changed today, but young girls during my era had great ideas about romance. It would be fed on the fairytales, storybooks, and all the little cartoon books they would read. But I was never like that because I saw my parents’ marriage, which started with a lot of romance and then evolved into friendship. So what I have valued greatly is friendship."

Further speaking about her relationship with her husband, the legendary actress revealed, "Javed and I have huge fights and want to kill each other but at the end of the day, respecting the other person is important. We have the same worldview. We were children of parents who were so similar that we should have had an arranged marriage. Both our fathers were poets, they were both from communist parties and they were both Hindi film lyricists. There’s a lot of friendship between us. Javed is fond of saying that Shabana is my best friend. And this friendship is so strong that even marriage could not ruin it."

Meanwhile, Shabana will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film is helmed by Karan Johar.