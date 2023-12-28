Shabana Azmi pens heart-wrenching note on Farooq Shaikh’s death anniversary; recalls ‘last show’ with actor

Veteran actor Farooq Shaikh was one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. In an illustrious long career, he entertained the audience with a variety of his roles. From Umrao Jaan, Biwi Ho To Aisi to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, he was a cynosure to reckon with. Unfortunately, we lost him on December 28, 2013, after he suffered a heart attack in Dubai. On the occasion of his death anniversary, his close friend and legendary actress Shabana Azmi penned a heartfelt note in his remembrance.

Shabana Azmi shares an emotional note on Farooq Shaikh's death anniversary

Today, on December 28, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sweet picture of late actor Farooq Shaikh. While sharing the post, the actress recalled her last show Tumhari Amrita with the actor that was nearly a decade back and paid a heartwarming tribute. She spoke about their 'deep friendship’ spanning four decades.

She wrote, “10 years .. I remember so clearly that on 14th Dec we did our last show of Tumhari Amrita in front of the Taj Mahal. I remarked that we can never find a venue to match the Taj and that it should be our last show since we had been playing it for 22 years . Pat came your reply “ why should we pull the curtains on Tumhari Amrita - we will do it for another 22 years!”14 days later you were gone … and with it were washed away a deep friendship of 40 years .. I can never play Amrita again with my Zulfi gone …I miss you Firkee.”.

Take a look:

Fans remember Farooq Shaikh

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t hold back their emotions. They dropped heartfelt comments in the actor's remembrance. A fan expressed, “Miss him ..he infused a whole generation of 80 s youth with love innocence humor wit laughter and simplicity. Cried for him in Bazar,” and another fan wrote, “He was so watchable and charming" “The worst day… what a person he was, what kindness and oh his conversations are unforgettable,” wrote a third fan, while a fourth fan expressed, “Farooq sahab hamare dilo aur cinema me hamesha amar rahenge”

Notably, Shabana Azmi and Farooq Shaikh shared screen space in several movies like Ek Pal, and Anjuman amongst others.

