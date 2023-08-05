Shabana Azmi praises Zeenat Aman’s presence on social media; says finds her Instagram debut ‘attractive’

While Instagram is that cool, youngster replete social media platform, veteran actresses like Zeenat Aman and Saira Banu recently made it cooler with their big Instagram debut. Undoubtedly, their presence has left fans delighted. In fact, Aman has quickly emerged as one of the celebrities with a high engagement rate. Fellow veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently spoke about Aman’s debut and here’s what she said.

Shabana Azmi on Zeenat Aman’s presence on social media

In a recent conversation with IndiaToday.in, Shabana Azmi shared her views on how significant it is in today’s time to be relevant. This is why she finds Zeenat Aman’s presence on Instagram so ‘attractive’. Moreover, when asked if Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress feels that theis need to be visible and relevant in today’s time is because young audiences has a short memory, she said, “The fact is, people have a short memory, and youngsters don’t remember any of the actors that we have admired. To remain relevant and visible is extremely important because you cannot bask in the glory of the past. You have to be doing something today, not necessarily a film, but something that brings a certain visibility.”

At the same time, sharing her views on social media, the Masoom actress shared that she doesn’t believe in changing oneself just for the sake of being visible and relevant. She emphasised more on the part where she said that one’s work needs to have some significance. The actress confessed that she is not a big advocate of being on social media but if it comes naturally then what is wrong?

When asked exclusively how she feels about Zeenat Aman taking over the internet with her charisma, Azmi said, “People like Zeenat who are being so loved on social media are because of what she is writing. It is not frivolous. She is not trying to compete with a 24-year-old. She is talking about the life she has lived and that is attractive.”

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Karan Johar's RockyAur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and will next be seen in R. Balki's Ghoomer which is set to release on August 18.