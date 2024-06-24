Shabana Azmi reacts to actors having huge entourage; recalls using her own clothes, living in same hotel with team during shoots

Shabana Azmi has greatly contributed to the rich history of the Indian film industry. Over the past decades, she has been part of scores of projects, including several international ones. As she continues to work in Bollywood, the actress can highlight the positives and negatives of the industry.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about the extensive entourage of people that follow celebrities these days and revealed how it was different back in the day. Read on!

Shabana Azmi recalls wearing her clothes during film shoots

Senior actress Shabana Azmi was in a conversation with the Hindustan Times wherein she touched upon the rising cost of film shoots. She stated that, unlike in the West, Indian producers have little say in deciding who is needed in an actor’s crew.

She was quoted as saying, “In Hollywood, I have never seen anything like this except for personal trainers. The main dress designer, hairdresser, and makeup artist are all appointed by the producer’s team.” The National Award-winning actress further revealed that during the 1970s and 1980s, she only had a three-member team that constituted a hairdresser, a make-up artist, and a driver.

However, in low-budget films, she barely had anybody to assist her. “I used my own clothes, used the unit’s hair and make-up person, and always stayed in the same hotel as the unit,” the 73-year-old actress recalled.

Further on, Azmi went back in time when she shot for the 1983 film Mandi. Sharing her experience of working with Smita Patil, she stated that even though they were given separate cars, the actors decided to ditch them and travel on the bus with other actors because they were having fun while singing and playing silly games. She even bought her director an air ticket upon realizing that he was traveling by train.

Shabana Azmi’s work front

Shabana Azmi has been part of several hits like Ankur, Swami, Arth, Khandhar, Paar and more. In 2023, she was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Dharmendra and in R. Balki’s sports drama film Ghoomer with Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.

