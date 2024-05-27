Shabana Azmi recalls ‘mean’ Shashi Kapoor lashed out and called her ‘stupid’ after she refused to do intimate scenes

The proof of Shabana Azmi’s brilliance in cinema space is that she holds the maximum number of National Film Awards given to any actress in history. Interestingly she won one with her debut movie itself - 1972’s Ankur. Recently Azmi looked back at her early years in showbiz and spoke about an intriguing incident that took place on the sets of her 1976 film Fakira.

Did you know Shabana Azmi was a huge fan of Shashi Kapoor?

While speaking to Zoom recently, Shabana revealed that Prithviraj Kapoor was his immediate neighbor, and Shashi Kapoor used to visit his family every Sunday. Recalling the time when she was 9, the Karm actress revealed that she used to save her pocket money and buy black-and-white photos of the Kranti actor and get them signed by him every Sunday.

Shabana Azmi added, “He’s the only person whose autograph I took on his photograph. For me, when I was suddenly cast opposite him in Hira Aur Patthar, it was completely unbelievable and the thing about Shashi was that he schooled me.”

Asked her the reason why, Azmi called him 'crazy' and confessed that it was his way of showing affection. She further recalled a memorable encounter she had with him on the sets of Fakira during the shoot of the song Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar. Shabana had reached the sets before Kapoor and when the choreographer briefed her, she found it too intimate.

“I was very young at that time and I had tears in my eyes and I left the set and my heart was thudding because I really didn’t want to do those shots. So I went in and I told my hairdresser that I can’t do those shots and I started crying”, Shabana recalled revealing what followed further was Shashi Kapoor coming to confront her.

Kapoor asked her, ‘What’s wrong with you’. She said, ‘I can’t do those scenes’ and the man lashed out at her. He told her, ‘Why when you became an actress and you said Mummy, mummy mai bhi actress banungi tab tumko khayal nahi aaya ki iss tarike ke cheezein tumko karna hai (didn’t you realize this when you told your family I want to become an actress), stupid girl’.

When he left, Shabana looked at her hairdresser and said, ‘How mean is he, look at the way he’s speaking to me.’ Interestingly when after half an hour, she went on the set, Kapoor had made sure all the moves were changed. She said with a smile, “This was the kind of person he was.”

After Fakira, the duo starred together in several movies including Hira Aur Patthar, Chor Sipahee, Atithee, and Oonch Neech Beech.

Shabana Azmi recalls last meeting with Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 4, 2017, aged 79 after a prolonged illness. Remembering her last interaction with him, Azmi expressed, “When I saw him for the last time, he was in the hospital and when I looked at him, I knew I was meeting him for the last time because he had lost the will to live, which was very sad.”

On the work front, Shabana Azmi’s last big screen appearance was R Balki’s 2023 film Ghoomer. Shashi Kapoor on the other hand last starred in a cameo in 1998’s Ghar Bazar and before that, wrapped up an English movie titled Side Streets.

