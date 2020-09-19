  1. Home
Shabana Azmi recounts 'close shave' after car crash in January, reveals one of the main reasons she recovered

Recounting her experience, Shabana Azmi revealed that her car crash was a very 'close shave' as she has now successfully recovered and back to filming.
Shabana Azmi celebrated her birthday on 18 September and it was a significant one as the veteran actress turned 70. The year is even more significant as Shabana Azmi also recovered from a tragic car accident in January this year. Recounting her experience, Shabana told ETimes that the accident was a very 'close shave' as she has now successfully recovered from her brain injury.  

Speaking to the portal, she said, "I had fainted. I was told it was a very close shave. Because of the injury to the brain, I can say that I have a brain (smiles). But 40 days later, I resumed work for ‘Halo’ in Budapest and now I am shooting for Nikhil Advani's ‘Moghuls’. Work keeps you going and you need to carry on."

Shabana Azmi further added, "I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that's one of the main reasons I recovered. I still go off to Khandala but have to be a little careful of course but aisa bhi nahin ki saara time wohi sochna hai. I think we need to live life to the fullest." 

The veteran actress received a whole lot of wishes on social media. Anil Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of Shabana from her younger days and tweeted, "Happy 70th Birthday, @AzmiShabana! Thank you for always being my friend, guiding light and inspiration! Wishing you all the health & happiness always! Lots of love." 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar also showered love and wishes on Shabana Azmi. 

