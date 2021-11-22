Shabana Azmi remembers mother on her death anniversary; Recalls how ‘everything went wrong’ post her demise

Losing a parent is one of the most difficult moments in one’s life and irrespective of one’s age, we always need our parents around us and tend to miss them when they aren’t around. Recently, Shabana Azmi made the headlines after she remembered her mother Shaukat Azmi on her second death anniversary. For the uninitiated, Shaukat, who was a theatre and film actor, had breathed her last at the age of 93 in 2019 due to cardiac arrest. The veteran actress was keeping unwell for a while due to age related issues.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Shabana shared a pic of her late mother and in the caption, she spoke about how her life hasn’t been the same post her mother’s demise. The senior actress had stated everything around her went wrong ever since her mother left and that it is important to have the presence of parents in one’s life. “You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic. Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai. We struggle on,” Shabana added.

Take a look at Shabana Azmi’s post:

You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic.Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai.We struggle on.. pic.twitter.com/DoX1Ahifip — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi had recently opened up on the difficulties she had faced while marrying Javed Akhtar and how her parents weren’t in favour of the wedding. She said, “He was a married man, he had children, it was really tough. And that's why I feel that people shouldn't speculate. It's difficult enough for the people involved and then just for gossip's sake. And obviously, people are going to say, ‘You call yourself a feminist and then how have you got yourself in this situation?’”.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi talks about difficulties while marrying Javed Akhtar; Reveals her parents weren’t in favour