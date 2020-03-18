Shabana Azmi REVEALS her family was upset on her accident photos going viral; Here what the veteran actor says

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an interview, veteran actress Shabana Azmi revealed that her family was upset over her accident photos going viral online

few weeks back, while we were busy working in our offices on a Saturday, news came in that veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident at the Mumbai- Pune highway. Soon after, Shabana Azmi was rushed to the nearby hospital and was later shifted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. While just like her family, most of us were concerned for the actresses health, what didn’t go down well with her family and fans was the fact that soon after her accident, pictures from her accident took over the Internet in no time. In the photo, Shabana is seen lying on the road while injured and in no time, the pictures went viral on social media.

Later, after coming back home from the hospital, Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to thank everyone for their wishes as she wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery.Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and gratefulFolded hands…” Now, as we speak, Shaban Azmi is in Budapest, and during a recent interview, when she was asked about the photos of her accident being shared online, the actress replied that her family did not like it. To begin with, Shabana Azmi said that since she was in the hospital and recovering, she did not have an idea about the accident pictures, however, she stated that her family was upset about it. Furthermore, Shabana went on to add that when she saw the pictures, she was nothing but grateful towards who helped and rushed her to the hospital and the staff.

On the work front, the veteran actress was seen in Sheer Qorma, a film which deals with same-sex marriage and also, Shabana will be seen in Steven Spielberg 's Halo.

Check out Shabana Azmi's tweet here:

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Social media hits a new low, trolls veteran actress post her accident

Credits :PTI

Read More