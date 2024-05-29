Shabana Azmi reveals she once paid for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s plane ticket; says ‘It was not all calculated…’

Shabana Azmi is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hindi cinema. She has been working in the industry since the 1970s, and her illustrious career has spanned over 160 films. Shabana recently reminisced about the old days while stressing that the experience of making a movie was different back then. It was more about the ‘vision’ than the money. In an interview, the veteran actress recalled how she once bought a plane ticket for Vidhu Vinod Chopra while working on a film in the 80s.

Shabana Azmi paid for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s flight ticket

In the interview with Zoom, Shabana Azmi spoke about her experience of working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the shoot of the 1985 film, Khamosh. The Arth actress shared that the filmmaker had undergone surgery at that time and was supposed to travel by third-class compartment in a train. Later, the actress ended up paying for his flight ticket.

"When we were doing a film with Vinod Chopra, Khamosh, very nice film. And I heard that Vinod is going by third class by train and he had just undergone an operation and he was uncomfortable. I was like what nonsense and I bought him a plane ticket," Shabana Azmi told the portal.

“It was not about money, it was about a vision, it is about doing something together, doing something of value. It was not all calculated in terms of money,” she added.

Shabana Azmi also funded films from her pocket

Shabana Azmi remembered how the actress paid for films from her pocket. "I have done a number of films for free including Arth. There are so many films, you won’t believe it, we paid from our pockets. Will anybody do that in today’s date?" she said.

Recalling an experience with a filmmaker, the seasoned actress added, “I was doing this film with Babu Ram Ishara and then they suddenly said this film can’t be made because there’s not enough cash. I gave him money to make that film."

Shabana Azmi last appeared in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was paired opposite Dharmendra in the film. The 2023 family entertainer was shouldered on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

