Shabana Azmi reviews Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Dhak Dhak as 'heartwarming film'

One of the anticipated upcoming films, a slice of drama, Dhak Dhak is poised for its release on October 13. The film has a talented stellar star cast comprising Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film will be the second venture of Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu’s production banner Outside Films along with Pranjal Khandhdiya. While the team is gearing up for the film's release worldwide, reviews from the industry people have already started to pour in after the special screening. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi in her latest post reviewed Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak and heaped praises on the entire team.

Shabana Azmi reviews the upcoming slice of drama, Dhak Dhak

Just a few minutes back, today, veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared her review of the upcoming slice of drama, Dhak Dhak. In the post, Azmi shared the film poster as she called it a ‘heartwarming’ film. She captioned the post, “What a heartwarming film about female bonding. Kudos to the team. #Ratna Pathak Shah is splendid #Dia Mirza shines as the vulnerable but strong Uzma #Fatima Sana Shaikh is fiesty and spirited #Sanjana Sanghi is funny and sweet. Do watch the film. Thumbs Up to #Director Tarun Dudeja”

Take a look:

Dia Mirza's reaction to Shabana Azmi's post

The review shared by the versatile Shabana Azmi left the leading lady of Dhak Dhak elated. In response to Azmi’s post, Dia Mirza referred to the veteran actress as ‘Amma’ and wrote, “Thank you Amma this means the world coming from you (accompanied by folded hand, red heart, and hug emoticons). It is people like that who have paved the path for us to learn, imbibe, and follow. Thank you for being our beacon of light." (accompanied by a red heart, folded hand, hugs, and dancing emoticons)

Dia Mirza expresses gratitude to the director Tarun Dudeja for making her a part of Dhak Dhak

Remarkably, Dia Mirza had also penned a sweet note for the Dhak Dhak director, Tarun Dudeja expressing her gratitude. In a long note, she expressed how she waited for 23 years to be a part of a film like Dhak Dhak.

Have a look:

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak is a film that revolves around the story of a road trip of four women from different age groups and social backgrounds. The film helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film is backed by actress Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

Dhak Dhak is all set to hit the theaters on October 13, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dhak Dhak's Ratna Pathak says some of Bollywood's best-known films are ‘frame by frame copies': We had no writers…