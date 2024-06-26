Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidhwani and more receive invites to join The Academy as Class of 2024 members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recently extended invitations to 487 new members, among whom are notable Indian celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Ritesh Sidhwani. This new class of 2024 also includes 71 Oscar nominees, 19 of whom are winners. Should all the invitees accept, the Academy's total membership will increase to 10,910, with over 9,000 members eligible to vote.

Shabana Azmi and Ritesh Sidhwani to join Oscars 2024 class as new members

The Academy announced on Instagram that invitations have been sent for the Class of 2024. Among the 487 new members, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and producer Ritesh Sidhwani were notable names.

According to The Academy, the Class of 2024 is composed of 44 percent women, 41 percent from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and represents 56 countries and territories outside the US. Those invited across multiple branches will need to select one branch upon accepting membership.

Announcing the same, The Academy wrote on Instagram, "We’re proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy!".

Shabana Azmi and Ritesh Shidhwani on the work front

On the work front, Shabana Azmi's most recent appearance was in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she starred alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, among others. The film received a positive response from both fans and critics and achieved commercial success at the box office.

Next up, Azmi will be seen in Manish Malhotra's directorial debut Bun Tikki, starring alongside Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. The cast and crew recently completed filming and celebrated with a wrap party. The film is set to release later this year.

Meanwhile, acclaimed filmmaker and producer Ritesh Sidhwani is renowned for producing movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Fukrey, Don 3, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Talaash, Lakshya, Gully Boy, and Madgaon Express, among many others.

