Shabana Azmi on the road to recovery; Javed Akhtar says 'All tests and medical reports are positive'

As per reports, Shabana Azmi is recovering fast and can be discharged soon from the hospital. Javed Akhtar said all tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive.

Just a day after celebrating husband Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday, veteran actress Shabana Azmi was involved in a deadly car accident and had sustained severe injuries. The car accident happened near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. However, timely treatment has helped Azmi's condition to be stable as she was shifted to Mumbai Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday. And now as per HT, Shabana Azmi is recovering fast and can be discharged soon from the hospital. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, lyricist and Shabana Azmi's husband Javed Akhtar said that there is good news.

He further quoted, "All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief.” On Saturday evening, Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, had said that the actor was not in danger. “She is stable and under observation." The incident took place when Azmi's car rammed into a truck while trying to overtake on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The accident left both vehicles in bad shape.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the truck's driver has filed an FIR against Shabana’s driver Amlesh Yogendra Kamat. Many B-Town celebs like Anil Kapoor, , Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal, Jeetendra, Chhagan Bhujbal, Boney Kapoor and others visited Shabana Azmi in the hospital. Boney Kapoor said to Mumbai Mirror that Shabana Azmi is coherent. She's talking normally, recognizing people and is under observation and the doctors are making sure that there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out.

