Shabana Azmi says 'all of Mumbai has descended on London' as she tours with Javed Akhtar; Lists all celebs

Shabana Azmi needs no formal introduction. She is one of the best actresses of yesteryear. She has worked in movies such as Fire, Makdee, Neerja, Namkeen, Ek Hi Bhool, and others. Azmi is married to renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. Apart from her versatile acting prowess, she is known for her witty nature. She enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her life on social media.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Shabana shared a beautiful photo on Instagram as she has gone on a vacation in London with her husband Javed Akhtar. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "All of Mumbai has descended on London ! Manish Malhotra Ram and Amita Madhwani Shahid Kapoor with family Shibani and Farhan Akhtar Deepak Parekh Anurag Kashyap Tapsee Pannu Nandita Das Konkona Sen and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure and Ofcourse yours truly and Javed Akhtar !!"

Speaking about her professional career, Shabana Azmi will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also marks the reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra as co-stars after a gap of 48 years. The film also features Shabana Azmi in a prominent role. The movie is directed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. To note, the shooting began in July 2021 and the film is slated to release in February 2023.

