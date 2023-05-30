Shabana Azmi says she shares a 'friendly bond' with Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar: 'I owe it to Honey Irani...'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani soon, recently spoke about her bond with her husband Javed Akhtar's kids, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. They are Javed's kids from his first marriage with Honey Irani. The veteran actress revealed that she shares a 'friendly relationship' with Farhan and Zoya, and credited Honey for the same.

Shabana Azmi talks about her bond with Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

After Javed Akhtar parted ways with his first wife Honey in 1978, he got married to Shabana in 1984. The trio shares a good rapport and they are often seen celebrating special occasions together. Recently, while speaking to Filmfare, Shabana talked about her bond with Farhan and Zoya. She revealed that both of them value her and they share a great relationship.

Shabana said, "We are very friendly. I have a great relationship with them based on friendship and trust. I value Farhan and Zoya very much and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom Honey (Irani). I must say that she was very generous. If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me."

She added, "So, I have to accept in all honesty that I owe it to Honey that I have such a beautiful relationship not only with her children but also with her. We have a beautiful, happy bond. And I don’t poke my nose in their business. If I feel there is something they would rather not talk about, I do not talk about it."

Work front

Shabana will soon start promoting her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The first look posters were launched on Karan's birthday recently and they got netizens quite excited. The film will hit theatres on July 28.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Meet Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh’s families in NEW posters of the film