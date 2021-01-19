Shabana Azmi shares happy photo as she recalls her fatal car accident from 2020, says she's 'deeply grateful'.

Taking to Twitter, Shabana Azmi recalled about her accident and tweeted how deeply grateful she was for everyone who helped her pull through.

It has been one whole year since Shabana Azmi's fatal car accident that sent shockwaves across the industry. The actress was involved in an accident while returning to Mumbai. While she was seriously injured, Shabana had a full recovery over a few months. Taking to Twitter, Shabana recalled about her accident and tweeted how deeply grateful she was for everyone who helped her pull through.

The actress also shared a happy photo as she smiled wide for the camera. Shabana Azmi's gratitude note read, "It was at this time last year that I had my near fatal road accident! Thank you for the prayers of wellwishers around the globe, the securitypersonnel who rescued me ,Doctors and Staff of #Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, #Tina Ambani that I am left with no trace of it. Deeply grateful (sic)."

Take a look at Shabana Azmi's tweet below:

It was at this time last year that I had my near fatal road accident! Thank you for the prayers of wellwishers around the globe, the securitypersonnel who rescued me ,Doctors and Staff of #Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, #Tina Ambani that I am left with no trace of it.Deeply grateful pic.twitter.com/iozHbmwXxY — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 18, 2021

Back in September 2020, Shabana had addressed the impact the accident had on her. "I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that's one of the main reasons I recovered. I still go off to Khandala but have to be a little careful of course but aisa bhi nahin ki saara time wohi sochna hai. I think we need to live life to the fullest," Shabana had told ETimes.

For the unversed, Shabana was returning from her farmhouse on the outskirts of the city when the tragic accident took place on the national highway.

