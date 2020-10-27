Shabana Azmi shares a photo of husband Javed Akhtar holding prestigious Richard Dawkins Award: What an honour

Shabana Azami rejoiced recently as she shared a photo of her husband Javed Akhtar holding his prestigious Richard Dawkins Award. He was conferred with the prestigious award a while ago.

Javed Akhtar has become the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. The ace lyricist was conferred with the award for his "critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values." According to the ANI report, almost four months after being named the winner of the prestigious award, senior lyricist and poet was snapped with the trophy on Monday. Akhtar’s wife and renowned actor Shabana Azmi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of him holding his prestigious Richard Dawkins Award.

While sharing the photo, the Arth actress wrote, ''#Javed Akhtar with the prestigious #Richard Dawkins 2020 Award. What an honour''. Soon after she shared the post, celebrities and fans started pouring in their congratulatory messages for the renowned personality in the comment section. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, ''Congratulations sir'', while Dia Mirza dropped a few heart emoticons. Divya Dutta commented, ''Mubarak''. Sandhya Mridul, Chef Vikas Khanna and others commented on the same.

Take a look at Shabana Azmi’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, during a virtual conversation about the award, Javed Akhtar and Richard Dawkins had interacted with each other. The veteran screenwriter and lyricist also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name. Akhtar even has the Sahitya Akademi Award. Javed Akhtar has worked on the screenplays of several hit films like Deewar, Don, Zanjeer, Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mr. India, Lakshya and more. He is extremely active on social media and often shares his views on various issues from time to time.

