Shabana Azmi shares rare throwback PIC with Dharmendra after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani kiss goes viral

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama which hit the theatres in July, has emerged as a major critical and commercial success. The Karan Johar directorial, which revolves around the unconventional romance of a Punjabi boy and Bengali girl, features popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. However, along with the lead pair's romance, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also featured the epic love story of an elderly couple, played by legendary actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

The National award-winning actress, who is currently on a high with the excellent reviews she has been receiving for her performance in the film, recently surprised her fans and followers with a lovely picture. Shabana Azmi took to her official Instagram handle and shared a rare throwback picture with her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Dharmendra, to the much excitement of her fans. The picture was clicked on the sets of the 1988-released film Mardon Wali Baat. The senior actress made the post after her kiss with the legendary actor in the Karan Johar directorial went viral.

"At the time Jamini from Rocky Aur Rani must have met Kanwalji! From Mardon Wali Baat #KaranJohar," Azmi captioned her post, referring to her and Dharmendra's characters from the recent blockbuster. For the unversed, the senior actors appear in the roles of Jamini and Kanwal Lund, the former lovers who meet again as the latter reaches the final days of his life.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

As reported earlier, Karan Johar made a comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features a stellar star cast including Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, and many others in the supporting roles. Pritam composed songs and original score for the film, which is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

