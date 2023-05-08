Shabana Azmi slams people demanding The Kerala Story ban; Mentions Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha too

Ever since The Kerala Story was announced, all eyes have been on this film because of the topic it revolves around. The film has been making headlines for the controversies it has been surrounded by. In fact, even the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 30 slammed the makers of The Kerala Story claiming that the film appears to peddle lies aimed at creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state. The film was released last Friday and since then it has been a topic of discussion and many have demanded a ban on the film. But Shabana Azmi today took to her Twitter handle to stand in support of the film.

Shabana Azmi supports The Kerala Story

Shabana Azmi is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. She never hesitates in speaking her heart out and is always vocal about her thoughts. The veteran actress took to her Twitter handle today and stood in support of Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story. In her tweet, she also mentioned Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha that faced similar opposition, and many had asked to ban the film. In her tweet, Shabana wrote, “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The film revolves around a group of Kerela women joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Several petitions were filed seeking restraining reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. Today, Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story'.

