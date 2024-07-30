Shabana Azmi suggests young actresses shouldn’t be factory products; casting directors not looking for girls who can 'pout'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who is known for playing some of the most challenging characters and giving hard-hitting performances in her films has a message for young actresses. The Godmother actress has said that the young actresses should not look like a factory product because that's not what casting directors are looking for.

Shabana's statement comes days after she gave a shoutout to young actress Shweta Prajapati on her Instagram.

Shabana Azmi's suggestion to young actresses

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Shabana Azmi was asked if it's easy to become an actor today. The critically acclaimed actress said it's a fallacy, that one can make it in the industry only with connections. She said it can help in the first break, but after that, if the audience rejects you, no one can help even if you are the son or daughter of the biggest actor or director.

"My advice to young people would be what a casting director also told me. They are looking for faces and not glamour or models. Don’t get into the trap of trying to look like a factory product. It is your individuality," she said while adding that when one is going for glam looks, there are thousands of boys and girls like that.

Shabana Azmi on Shweta Prajapati

A few days back Shabana gave a shoutout to a young actress Shweta Prajapati on her Instagram while also requesting casting directors to give her a chance. "#shwetaprajapati is from #Mijwan and I can vouch that she is a very talented actor. It’s a question of giving her one chance and she will prove herself," the caption of her post read as saying.

Spilling the beans about it, Shabana said that she saw her picture and thought it was "extremely evocative". The actress further mentioned how casting directors have told her in the past that they are not looking for girls who "like to dress up and look glam and pout" because all the girls like to do that. She added that they are looking for faces, and want to see girls without their makeup or preconceived notions i.e. how Instagram posts look like.

Shabana Azmi's work front

Shabana Azmi was seen in 2 films in 2023 i.e. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer. Directed by Karan Johar, RARKPK had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Ghoomer was directed by R. Balki and featured Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead.

