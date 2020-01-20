Shabana Azmi is talking normally, recognising people and is under observation REVEALS Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor says Shabana Azmi is talking normally, recognising people and is under observation. She is out of danger expected to recover soon.

Shabana Azmi met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The veteran star was admitted to MGM hospital for a speedy treatment post which she was shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The actress was traveling to Khandala from Mumbai post celebrating husband Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday when the car accident took place near Kahalpur. As per the reports, Shabana Azmi sustained an injury on her head and in the spine. She was also hurt near the eyebags, while Javed was safe.

Many B-Town celebs like Anil Kapoor, , Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal, Jeetendra, Chhagan Bhujbal, Boney Kapoor and others visited Shabana Azmi in the hospital. According to the doctors, there is nothing alarming. She’s sedated as there is some pain but everything is fine, Boney Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror. He also informed that Shabana Azmi is coherent. She's talking normally, recognising people and is under observation and the doctors are making sure that there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Only Shabana Azmi's family members, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, niece Tanvi Azmi and Zoya Akhtar are allowed in the ICU. Sources say that she's recovering. Husband Javed Akhtar has also affirmed the same. Shabana’s driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving under IPC sections 279 and 337, besides Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act as he was trying to overtake a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway which led to the accident and caused injuries to both, himself and Shabana Azmi.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

