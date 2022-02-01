Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID 19; Goes under home isolation

COVID 19 has been one of the biggest nightmares for mankind and it’s been over two years since we have been fighting the deadly virus. Just when we thought that the pandemic is over, the third wave of COVID 19 took with its new variant Omicron. And while new COVID 19 cases continue to be reported, several celebs have also been tested positive for the deadly virus. The recent one to get infected by the deadly virus is Shabana Azmi who has confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a picture of herself and stated that she has got into home isolation. The actress also urged everyone who came into her contact to get themselves tested. Shabana wrote, “Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested”. Soon several celebs took to the comment section to send recovery wishes. Boney Kapoor commented, “Oh God, please stay away from JAVED Saab”. Ekta Kapoor also expressed concern for Shabana and wrote, “Get well soon mam”.

Take a look at Shabana Azmi’s post:

Earlier, Shabana had made it to the headlines as she shared a beautiful family picture on Javed Akhtar’s 77th birthday. In the pic, Shaban was seen standing next to Javed Akhtar. The lyricist could be seen holding onto daughter Zoya while Farhan, Shibani and Tanvi Azmi were seen smiling away at the back. In fact, the pic also featured Honey Irani in the frame. Sharing the photo, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Happy birthday Jadu."

Also Read: Shabana Azmi talks about difficulties while marrying Javed Akhtar; Reveals her parents weren’t in favour