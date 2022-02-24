Shabana Azmi welcomes Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar into the family fold; Shares PIC

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was a beautiful family affair. The couple tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. They recently shared their wedding photos on social media handles and thanked their fans for their best wishes. Earlier today, the new bride Shibani made her way to the headlines as she changed her name on her official Instagram handle and added Farhan’s surname to her name- Shibani Dandekar Akhtar. She also made a slight change in her bio and added “Mrs Akhtar”.

Not just with Farhan, Shibani Dandekar shares a special bond with each member of his family. Just a few hours back, Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi welcomed the new bride into the family fold. She shared a picture from the wedding featuring Farhan, Shibani, Javed, Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Farhan’s daughters- Akira and Shakya and penned a heartfelt note welcoming the new bride into their family. “Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold,” wrote Shabana along with several heart emoticons. Fans rushed to the comment section of the post and poured in best wishes for the newlyweds.

Take a look:

Earlier, Farhan's sister Zoya also wished them and wrote, "May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only (love) @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar." Shibani also reacted to Zoya's post and said, "thank you Zo! mad love for you." To note, Shibani and Farhan, who have been dating each other for a couple of years, decided to tie the knot of late. Celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amrita Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem, etc. were seen at the wedding. It is reported the newlyweds had made a grand entry at the venue on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein.

