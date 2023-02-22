Shabana Azmi went 'Oh God' on learning about romantic scenes with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar’s romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, will release in July this year. Shabana Azmi will be seen romancing Dharmendra’s character in the movie, and in a recent interview, she shared an interesting detail about it. Without revealing much about their characters, she gave some hints, and shared that she was surprised on learning about the romantic scenes with Dharmendra, and that Karan Johar convinced her and asked her to trust him. Shabana Azmi on romancing Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

In a conversation with Filme Shilmy, Shabana Azmi said that director Karan Johar is an absolute Hindi film fan. “Karan Johar is a dedicated Hindi film fan. Definitely, the whole idea of romance between me and Dharmendra’s character, is based on little snippets from Hindi films…so you will feast on what he’s got there.” She added that while she can’t reveal much, she was surprised on learning about it. “I can’t reveal too much, but it is certainly there. For me anything that surprises me is interesting. So it surprised me, and I said ‘Oh God,’ and it took some convincing and he (Karan Johar) said, ‘no just believe me, just trust me’ and if a director says ‘trust me’, I immediately trust the director,” said Shabana Azmi, adding that she really enjoyed working on the film.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in March 2023 Meanwhile, last month, Pinkvilla reported that the shooting for most of the film has already finished, and that Ranveer and Alia will be reuniting for the project in March 2023, for the last schedule. A source informed us, “The makers have plans to shoot for a special song and a few scenes in March, for which they have already reached out to the artists, and have started the pre-production for it as well. It will be a larger-than-life song, which will be one of the highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Once they finalise the shooting dates, they will lock the rehearsals plan. It will just be a few days’ shoot.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to do THIS in March for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani