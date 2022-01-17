Shabana Azmi's birthday wish for Javed Akhtar ft Zoya, Farhan, Shibani & Honey Irani is an ode to family love

Legendary lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 77th birthday today and on his special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media for him. From his fans to close friends, all have wished Javed Akhtar on social media. Now, wife Shabana Azmi also dug out a perfect family photo featuring Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Tanvi Azmi and Honey Irani to wish the senior lyricist on his birthday. The senior star penned a simple yet lovely wish for Javed Akhtar on her handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shabana Azmi shared a photo in which she could be seen standing next to Javed Akhtar. The lyricist could be seen holding onto daughter Zoya while Farhan, Shibani and Tanvi Azmi were seen smiling away at the back. Posing for a perfect family photo with Honey Irani in the frame, everyone looked elated to be celebrating the special occasion together. Sharing the photo, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Happy birthday Jadu."

Have a look:

As soon as Shabana posted the photo, comments began pouring in. Saba Pataudi wished Javed Akhtar in the comments. She wrote, "Happy birthday javed uncle." On the other hand, fans too were in awe of the perfect family photo. A fan wrote, "Lovely family goals." Earlier, Farhan and Zoya had also penned sweet birthday wishes for their father on social media with priceless photos of the veteran writer and lyricist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film is directed by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions.

