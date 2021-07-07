Shagufta Ali receives help from Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan and others to battle financial woes

Shagufta Ali, who is battling depleting finances due to poor health and struggling to find work, has received help from her colleagues in the industry.

Actress Shagufta Ali had recently opened up on the lack of work and her extreme financial crunches. Days after the actress revealed that she has been struggling to find work and money for the past four years, her colleagues from the film industry stepped forward to help end her financial woes. Shagufta had also shared that she was hesitant in asking for help and tried to survive on her own for some time but her savings ended as well.

Speaking to PTI, Shagufta said, “It's a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support.” The actress confirmed that she received financial help from her colleagues including Neena Gupta, ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ fame Sumeet Raghavan, ‘Savdhaan India’ host Sushant Singh.

She also informed that when Sumeet and Sushant who call her ‘Shagufta aapa’ got to know that she was undergoing financial troubles, came forward and helped her. “Even the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) reached out to me. They will be doing whatever best they can,” she added.

Talking about her financial woes, she also revealed that she had to sell off her car and jewellery in order to survive and her situation further deteriorated owing to pandemic and lockdown. Shagufta Ali has appeared in several TV shows including Parampara, Junoon, and The Zee Horror Show. She has been a part of movies, including International Khiladi, Hero No 1 and Laila Majnu. The actress was last seen in the TV show Bepannaah in 2018.

Credits :PTI

