Shah Rukh gives his own cues, Akshay Kumar's body double sometimes fills in for him; REVEALS Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar

Vikram Kochhar is a well-known actor who has worked with several acclaimed actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others. Recently, the actor shared about the working styles of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. He also spoke about the similarities between the two stars.

Vikram Kochhar says that his Dunki co-star Shah Rukh gives his cues

Vikram Kochhar, popular for being part of movies like Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Raid, Thank God, Mili and others recently shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. While in a chat with Home Bollywud, the actor praised SRK and his dedication to his craft.

Talking about how it was working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, Kochhar said, “Discipline is something that is maintained on every set, and entire teams of people are responsible for maintaining the discipline. It automatically becomes a format. There isn’t much of a difference in the perspective of working style. They give their shots when they have to, they give cues when they have to. Yes, it’s true that Shah Rukh sir always gives his own cues. It’s not like that with Akshay sir. Sometimes he gives cues himself, but other times, his double fills in.”

He further added that oftentimes they ask Akshay Kumar’s double to learn some lines so that they could deliver their scenes perfectly. “That’s how we’d get it done. But both stars do great work, they’re both very witty. But overall, there’s more execution in Akshay sir’s films. I can’t say if co-actors will get space to innovate or not, it depends on his co-actors. But on Rajkumar Hirani’s set, the scope of making an art piece is always there with an actor.”

Vikram Kochhar reveals Shah Rukh Khan has robots in Mannat

While talking to the same publication, the Non Stop Dhamaal actor shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai named Mannat has robots. Spilling the reason behind it, he said, “Sir loves robots, he’s fascinated by technology, and that’s why his films have a lot of VFX. Robots were lying around in his house, and he started telling us about them. Everything had a purpose; everybody was taken care of.”

