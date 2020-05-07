Shah Rukh Khan on 16 years of Main Hoon Na: The film was a comeback of sorts for me

With Main Hoon Na completing 16 years, Shah Rukh Khan opens up about shooting the film with Farah Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and more.

Farah Khan made her directorial debut in the year 2004 with Main Hoon Na. The movie starring Shahrukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, Kabir Bedi and Satish Shah revolves around Major Ram Sharma who is given orders to go undercover as a college student to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier. He even has to fulfill his dying father's desire to reconcile with his family. The film was released worldwide on 30 April 2004 to overall positive reviews from critics and audiences. Main Hoon Na was also the first production of Shahrukh Khan's then-new established banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

With Main Hoon Na completing 16 years, actor and producer said to Bollywood Hungama that Main Hoon Na had a very thin lifeline – grown-up man, going back to college and sitting in a classroom. Now it sounds like a far-fetched, dangerous thing to do. But Farah has that belief, a certain degree of madness and she can pull off the most outrageous thought. Giving an example, SRK further said that when she told him that she wants to do Main Hoon Na, she added ‘It’s like you’re going back to school with a side-parting and a good boy image!" The Jab Harry met Sejal actor further said that very strangely, Farah thinks of him as an action hero. She is the only director who feels King Khan could be a very cool action hero. She’s done the maximum action with him, be it Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na.

Talking about Main Hoon Na, Shah Rukh said, “It was a comeback of sorts for me. I had just done my spine surgery. I had apprehensions whether I’ll be able to get back to work and be able to do the stuff that I do. I had just shot for ‘Pretty Woman’ song in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Then I came on Main Hoon Na sets and I remember doing the roof sequence. For me, it was very important I nail it. Farah, obviously, loves me too much and was very scared. However, I told her that I want to know whether I am fine after this spine surgery or whether I am not as good as I used to be.”

The shooting of the film took place at St. Paul's School, Darjeeling, West Bengal, India. Further speaking about shooting the film in Darjeeling, the Raees actor said that they were shooting 36 years after Mr Raj Kapoor shot for Mera Naam Joker in Darjeeling. Very few Hindi films had been shot there in the interim. Also, ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ was his childhood favourite song and he actually recreated that for himself. They didn’t have the opportunity to do it in their film. However, it was his childhood dream to go and see that train. He doesn't have any scene with the toy train. He only has a scene of Sushmita Sen crying at the station. Also, before Main Hoon Na, SRK had shot Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Part of it was filmed in Darjeeling.

Talking about working with Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, the superstar said that there was a time when was in the film. But for some reason, he opted out. There was some reason which he doesn’t know. It’s between Farah and Hrithik. Zayed Khan, however, was lovely and even Amrita Rao was really, really nice. Talking about her on-screen lady love Sushmita Sen, SRK said, "I remember we were waiting for Sushmita to come. She was wearing what looked like fur. Farah told me, ‘Whenever you see her in the film, you just carried away and you dream and violins happen’. I think that was a really cool part of the film. I asked if I could raise my arms when I see her. And actually, when Sushmita arrived to work on the film, she looked so stunning and beautiful. In that fur dress, she actually looked like a diva. And really, you didn’t have to act much as she looked so stunning as she walked in. We had a great time shooting it.”

