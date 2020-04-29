Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Kareena & others come together for concert to raise funds for COVID 19

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar bring together Bollywood actors such as SRK, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and others for a fundraiser to raise funds for COVID 19 and pay tribute to the efforts of the front line workers.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, as the country and the world together are fighting its worst battle to save people from the COVID 19 infection, with people asked to stay indoors, and doctors and cops and other frontline workers working 24*7 to save mankind, filmmakers- and Zoya Akhtar have put together- I for India, a concert, in order to pay an ode to the frontline workers and raise funds for Give India Foundation and support those who are displaced by the novel Coronavirus. That’s right! This comes days after we saw American singer Lady Gaga getting together some of the biggest names in the world to join in for a Global Citizen Campaign. The One World: Together at Home initiative got together celebrities like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, SRK, PeeCee, John Legend and others to hold small performances from their homes to raise money for COVID 19.

As per reports, Bollywood actors to the likes of , , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , , , , , , and , among others will come together to perform and help Karan and Zoya raise funds and pay tribute to the frontline workers. Karan and Zoya, who share a great rapport with all the Bollywood bigwigs have been coordinating with the actors for weeks now and have got almost everyone under the project. Yes, Karan and Zoya have been coordinating with the actors for a week and the actors have been asked to share individual acts not exceeding four minutes. Since all of us are home and in quarantine, actors will be recording their performances from their respective homes and sending across their acts to Zoya and Karan, who in turn, will put together everything for the fund raiser. As per reports, the fund raiser concert will be close to two hours, and the variety show will feature singing, dancing, speeches and other stand up acts. While Hrithik will sing Kishore Kumar’e Yaarana song, the War actor will also play during his performance as he has been taking piano lessons amid the lockdown and Alia Bhatt will be singing some of her popular songs.

Besides, comedian Kapil Sharma, too, will be part of the fund raiser and needless to say, he will be performing a funny gig. Besides, Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar, Pritam, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Ehsan Loy and other composers will be performing on their hit songs and Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Asha Bhosle will join and give motivation speeches urging people to stay united amidst the crisis. Not just this, Karan and Zoya have managed to bring Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and other big names who will give interact with their fans during the concert. Talking about the concert, it will be aired on Facebook to raise funds across the globe through the Facebook Donate button. Besides, Will Smith, and Jonas Brothers, Bryan Adams, too, have been roped in and they will be putting up a special act.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

