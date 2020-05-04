Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam Khan’s Sab Sahi Ho Jayega gets a Main Hoon Na twist & Gauri Khan, Farah Khan are in awe
Amid Coronavirus crisis, celebs across the globe came together a day back for a concert, I For India. Shah Rukh Khan was also a part of it and his act came at the end and was the show-stopping one as his young son AbRam Khan joined him in performing a song, Sab Sahi Ho Jayega. While fans were still not over the cute antics of SRK and AbRam last night at the concert, Gauri Khan released another cute fan-edited video of their performance featuring a Main Hoon Na twist.
Taking to Instagram, Gauri took to Instagram to share a fan-made video that featured Shah Rukh and AbRam goofing around amid the concert but the tune playing the backdrop was of SRK’s film, Main Hoon Na. Seeing the same, Gauri couldn’t resist and shared the same on her personal social media handle. Once the fans saw the video, they were left in complete awe as the cute antics of Shah Rukh and AbRam went extremely well with the tune of Main Hoon Na. Not just this, other celebs also reacted to Shah Rukh and AbRam’s cute video.
Also Read|Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam win Twitter with their goofy I For India performance; Fans chant 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega'
Farah Khan Kunder, who has directed Main Hoon Na, took to the comments and wrote, “This is the BEST.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda called it ‘adorable.’ On the other hand, Malaika Arora wrote, ‘Too cute.’ Maheep Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and others also reacted to the cute antics of King Khan with his son AbRam and the Main Hoon Na edit just left everyone in awe. Gauri captioned the video as, “Sab sahi ho jaayega... Main Hoon Na remix.”
Check out Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan’s cute Sab Sahi Ho Jayega feat. Main Hoon Na:
The concert was done to raise money for people who have been affected by Coronavirus. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Arijit Singh, Pritam, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and other stars were a part of the fundraising event that was held a day back in Facebook.
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.