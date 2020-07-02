Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam or Saif Ali Khan & Taimur: Who is the cutest father and son duo in Bollywood? COMMENT

Among the cool dads of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s photos with their little sons AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan end up going viral on social media. We’d like to know from you which father and son duo among SRK-AbRam and Saif-Taimur, do you find the cutest?

When it comes to naming star dads in Bollywood, and ’s name shines right at the top. While Shah Rukh’s photos with all his 3 kids, , and go viral, it is his cute bonding with his youngest one that steals the show. Similarly, when it comes to Saif, his pictures with , Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are equally loved. But, when he steps out with baby Taimur, the world goes berserk.

Talking about Shah Rukh and AbRam, often when the King Khan greets his fans from Mannat’s balcony, the little one joins in. Photos of AbRam joining dad Shah Rukh in waving to fans outside their house have gone viral in the past too. Even recently amid the lockdown, when SRK was a part of a fundraiser event for COVID 19, AbRam made the world go gushing over him with his cute antics during the concert. Not just this, his cute way of trolling his dad while he sang just broke the internet. Well, let’s just say when this father-son duo step out, fans stop and stare.

Here's a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam:

On the other hand, Saif’s little son Taimur has always had paparazzi gushing over his every move. When Taimur, Saif and Kareena stepped out after Unlock 1, their photos made fans gush over them. Not just this, amid the lockdown, often Kareena has shared photos of Saif hanging out with Tim in the house. From growing tomatoes together to painting the house walls, Saif and his munchkin Taimur surely gave us a sneak peek at their father-son bonding. Even during some of Saif’s interview from home, Taimur gatecrashed in his Hulk avatar once and left the internet gushing over his cute antics. Well, this cute father-son duo effortlessly has managed to leave everyone in awe.

Here's a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

Now, while picking between the two star dads and their sons is extremely hard, we’d like to ask you who among Shah Rukh Khan- and Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest father-son duo in Bollywood? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

