Shah Rukh Khan on AbRam; Says Gauri Khan asks him how he stays motivated to work after 30 years

Shah Rukh Khan has been at the forefront of the Indian movies and entertainment Industry for over 3 decades. The actor started off by playing roles in TV serials before he ventured into movies, with his first film being Deewana. The actor has not looked back since then and has been churning iconic movies for the last three decades. On the occasion of him completing 30 years in the movies, the Happy New Year actor also engaged in an #AskSRK session on Instagram where he tried to answer fan questions.

In the #AskSRK session, SRK was asked if AbRam could join him in the session. The actor told that he was not there and was actually on a holiday. He said he would love to have him around. Then he tried searching for his picture but couldn’t find it anywhere and so he started missing him even more than he did. He said that next time around, when he made a public visit or came live on Instagram, he would bring AbRam along with him.

Shah Rukh Khan was later asked about how he kept himself so motivated always. Shah Rukh said that he was not trying to oversimplify anything but he simply likes doing what he does and that he is excited every morning. He shared that his wife Gauri Khan too asked how he kept himself motivated even after thirty years, to get up, wear makeup, go to work and do the same thing again. To that, SRK answered, what keeps him going is the possibility that what he tries to create could eventually make someone happy or make someone smile. He shared that what kept him going was the reaction of the women who first started recognising him as ‘Abhi’, his character from Fauji, when he took the roads on a three-wheeler, in the late 1980s.

On the occasion of SRK completing 30 years in Bollywood, he shared the motion poster of his much-awaited film, Pathaan. The motion poster and the first look poster of Pathaan have taken social media by storm and the film has already become one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen, in a full-fledged role, after four long years. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki, thus ensuring his admirers get 3 movies of his in a calendar year, for the first time in 18 years.

