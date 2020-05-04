  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam win Twitter with their goofy I For India performance; Fans chant 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega'

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan unleashed the flood of adorableness with their I For India performance on Sunday. The duo left Twitter gushing.
8036 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam win Twitter with their goofy I For India performance; Fans chant 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega'Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam win Twitter with their goofy I For India performance; Fans chant 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fans waited for four hours to watch Shah Rukh Khan perform at the I For India concert on Sunday. And boy, it was definitely worth the wait! SRK proved he is the king of entertainment when he dropped a musical performance to curtain call on the fundraiser concert. The actor assured the world "Sab Sahi Ho Jayega" with his song. To add a cherry on an already upbeat performance, Shah Rukh surprised fans with a cameo by his son AbRam Khan. It comes as no surprise, Twitter went bonkers watching the two together. 

The video sees AbRam shake a leg with papa Khan, meddle with his set up before SRK gave him his seat and ended the night on the perfect mic drop moment where he asks his daddy cool to stop his singing and draw curtains to the star-studded show. The adorable moments left fans gushing over the papa-son duo. Twitter showered Shah Rukh and AbRam with abundant love. 

Check out a few tweets below: 

After the concert ended, Shah Rukh shared the full performance on social media and revealed the masterminds behind the catchy song. "Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!" he tweeted. 

What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Other performances included Alia Bhatt crooning Ikk Kudi, Arijit Singh joining Pritam on a rendition of Shayad from Love Aaj Kal and Amitabh Bachchan paying a heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: I For India: Priyanka Chopra focuses on safety of health professionals; Nick Jonas & family join too

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement