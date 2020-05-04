Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam win Twitter with their goofy I For India performance; Fans chant 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega'
Fans waited for four hours to watch Shah Rukh Khan perform at the I For India concert on Sunday. And boy, it was definitely worth the wait! SRK proved he is the king of entertainment when he dropped a musical performance to curtain call on the fundraiser concert. The actor assured the world "Sab Sahi Ho Jayega" with his song. To add a cherry on an already upbeat performance, Shah Rukh surprised fans with a cameo by his son AbRam Khan. It comes as no surprise, Twitter went bonkers watching the two together.
The video sees AbRam shake a leg with papa Khan, meddle with his set up before SRK gave him his seat and ended the night on the perfect mic drop moment where he asks his daddy cool to stop his singing and draw curtains to the star-studded show. The adorable moments left fans gushing over the papa-son duo. Twitter showered Shah Rukh and AbRam with abundant love.
Check out a few tweets below:
Aapne kaha hai to Sab kuch sahi ho g
Jayega sir https://t.co/SLmOKgrg97
— SRKIAN RIHAL (@iamrihal555) May 3, 2020
With hope and srk in my heart now I know sab sahi ho jaayega . https://t.co/zpzaeJfBhe
— epifunny (@nandinisushil) May 4, 2020
The cutest video
And Abram the cutesttt kid @iamsrk #IForIndia pic.twitter.com/vBW1lZxwtO
— Sara__Simran (@sara95420730) May 3, 2020
Our King SRK and Little AbRam are truely rockstars.
Then - 2014
&
Now - 2020
King Khan and the super cute AbRam totally won our hearts. @iamsrk #Abram #IForIndia
Best father-son duo pic.twitter.com/cMDgytHrOX
— ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) May 3, 2020
AbRam & @iamsrk moments, an instant mood lifter pic.twitter.com/TBa9CptopW
— jasmine (@SRKfangirlxx) May 3, 2020
Was so worth the wait Baby AbRam’s surprise appearance was a beautiful treat! You guys are so precious! #IForIndia @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/ix4hLqWmCW
— Samina (@SRKsSamina) May 3, 2020
LOOK HOW CUTE ABRAM IS AHHHHH HES JUST DANCING WHILE HIS DAD IS AT HIS COMPUTER AGSKSHSKFHS AS U CAN TELL I BASICALLY LOST IT ILY SHAH RUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/JIIVdtnwwH
— jas (@mculokii) May 3, 2020
Nothing can give energy, satisfaction, freshness to us except this
The smile,the look,the voice...
Aisa feel h jaisi ki nayi zindgi mil gyi h@iamsrk
#IForIndia
And Abram ki cuteness ne toh
Mashallah.....char Chand laga di...
Lv u pic.twitter.com/zuf1inCo5j
— Gargi (@JabriFanOfSRK) May 3, 2020
SRK @iamsrk & His little prince AbRam performing is The most cutest thing In #IForIndia concert!!
Message by King Khan pic.twitter.com/mLRmGxNJM9
— FAN (@FirozSRK555) May 3, 2020
After the concert ended, Shah Rukh shared the full performance on social media and revealed the masterminds behind the catchy song. "Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!" he tweeted.
What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Other performances included Alia Bhatt crooning Ikk Kudi, Arijit Singh joining Pritam on a rendition of Shayad from Love Aaj Kal and Amitabh Bachchan paying a heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor.
