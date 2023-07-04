Shah Rukh Khan accident: Fans express concern after Jawan star undergoes nose surgery in US

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan left everyone worried on Tuesday morning after the reports of him getting injured on set started doing the rounds. Reportedly, Shah Rukh was shooting in the US for one of his projects. The actor had to undergo surgery after he ended up hurting his nose. He was rushed to the hospital as he was bleeding. Soon after the news broke, his fans got worried and started wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

Worried fans react after Shah Rukh Khan gets injured in the US

Fans were seen flooding social media with 'get well soon' messages. A fan wrote, "Hope he gets better soon! His fans' prayers are with him!!" Another fan wrote, "Don't worry guys that's just a normal accident now our jawan is fit n fine." One of the comments also read, "Kuch nhi ho sakte isy. He is the legend ...He has super Power."

A source close to the development, earlier told The Times of India, "SRK was shooting for a project in Los Angeles and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to the hospital. His team was informed by the doctor that there was nothing to worry and King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose." The report also suggested that King Khan has returned to Mumbai and is now resting at his home.

Meanwhile, on Monday, fans were over the moon after the news about Khan's Jawan trailer was shared by Pinkvilla. The much-awaited trailer is all set to release anytime soon and interestingly, it will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7. The Hollywood action flick is slated to release in theatres on July 12. Jawan, helmed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The film will be released on September 7.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh has Dunki in the pipeline. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu and it will hit theatres in December 2023.