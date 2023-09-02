Shah Rukh Khan aces his style game as he returns to Mumbai after Jawan Dubai trailer launch; see airport PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is now totally busy with the promotional events of his upcoming ambitious film, Jawan. The Bollywood superstar attended the grand Jawan trailer launch event, which was held at Burj Khalifa, Dubai, on September 1, Friday night. After wrapping up the Dubai promotions of the mass entertainer, Shah Rukh Khan is now back in Mumbai. King Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night, and his pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan aces his style game at Mumbai airport

As always, the Pathaan actor looks like a million bucks in casual outfits, as he was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night, along with his longtime manager Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh Khan aced his style game in a white t-shirt, which he paired with a blue powder blue jacket, and a pair of light blue patchwork denim trousers, as he made an exit from the airport.

The superstar completed his look with his signature messy hairdo, a statement silver necklace, a black beaded necklace, a pair of white and blue sneakers, multiple statement bracelets, and black sunglasses. Even though SRK did not pose for pictures and quickly left the airport, he was seen smiling at the fans and paparazzi photographers.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's airport video and pictures...

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to play THESE roles in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller?