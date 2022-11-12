Shah Rukh Khan admits that Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki are going to be ‘superhit films’, here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan and his stardom can never fade. Fans go crazy even for his one glimpse. It was only yesterday that King Khan was snapped at Mumbai’s private airport where he hid under an umbrella. He flew to Sharjah where he was invited to grace the Sharjah International Book Fair event. It goes without a doubt that SRK and his fan following is not only limited to India but it spreads across the globe. Well, he has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. But with the films lined up for release, fans cannot contain their excitement. At the event, the actor was asked about his upcoming releases, Pathaan , Dunki , and Jawan.

At the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at the Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. At the event, he was asked if he is nervous about his upcoming releases. King Khan replied that he does not think he needs to be nervous as they are all going to be superhit films. He further explained why his statement is not ‘arrogant’. Elaborating further he said, that this is the belief he sleeps with and the belief which makes a 57-year-old him to do stunts and work 18 hours a day. “If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it. So. it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe. It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours,'” said Shah Rukh.

The actor recalled having the same self-confidence since he was a child. He remembered acing his mathematics exam and remembered doing very well, but as a result, he only got 3 out of 100. Shah Rukh spoke about the inherent uncertainty surrounding a film’s success. He added, “Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero. Sometimes my efforts come to the fore and there is a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.”

Shah Rukh Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, the actor also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the lead, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.