Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek’s ‘then & now’ photos prove that true friends remain forever

It has been a while since fans of , Abhishek Bachchan and got a glimpse of these superstars out together in the town. Owing to the COVID 19 scare, all-stars have been spending time at home and now, as Unlock 1 has been implemented, one can only hope of getting a glimpse of the stars together. However, amid this, we stumbled upon some throwback photos of Shah Rukh with Aishwarya and Abhishek and they are bound to leave you in awe.

Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and Abhishek have been friends for the longest time and every time there is a get together at the Bachchan’s house, SRK arrives with his wife and never skips it. What is even common between Shah Rukh and Abhishek is the love for sports as King Khan owns an IPL cricket team and Junior Bachchan has a Kabaddi team. Hence, they connect on various events and every time Shah Rukh, Abhishek and Aishwarya come together in a frame, it is a sight to behold for fans.

Even last year on Diwali bash at Bachchan’s house, Shah Rukh graced it with Gauri and joined Abhishek and Aishwarya in celebrations. Even their kids, AbRam and Aaradhya go to the same school and on the annual day events, they are often seen cheering for their children together. We stumbled upon some throwback photos of Abhishek, Aishwarya and Shah Rukh that tend to prove that their friendship has grown stronger. In the first picture, SRK can be seen holding a trophy in his hand while posing with Abhishek and Aishwarya. In the second photo, we can see Abhishek, Aishwarya and Shah Rukh deeply engrossed in watching a match together. Seeing the photo, it surely makes fans cheer for their friendship.

Here are the throwback photos of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Shah Rukh:

Meanwhile, recently, when a virtual concert for COVID 19 fundraising was held, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and Abhishek were a part of it. While Shah Rukh performed a song in the same, Aishwarya and Abhishek raised awareness about the Coronavirus during the concert. On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s film based on a novel, Ponniyin Selvan. Abhishek will be seen in a film titled Ludo and Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next. He was last seen in Zero with and .

